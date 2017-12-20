Two killed, 15-year-old hospitalized following two-vehicle collision in SC

Two people were killed and a 15-year-old girl was among four others hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in South Carolina Wednesday.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of SC-21 and Shaws Fork Road in Aiken County, about 12 miles from downtown Aiken, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Richard E. Barragan, 24, and Rogelio Villanueva, 26, were both killed in the incident, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton.
Barragan, the driver of a Ford SUV disregarded a stop sign on Shaws Fork Road and the teenager driving a Honda collided with the driver’s side of the Ford, according to Jones.
Both vehicles went off the right side of the road, and the Ford overturned, Jones said.
Villanueva was a passenger in the backseat of the Ford, and was declared dead on the scene, according to Jones. Barragan was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Barragan was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said. Neither was Villanueva, according to Carlton.
There were three other passengers in the Ford, according to aikenstandard.com, adding all were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was also taken to an area hospital, Jones said. Her injuries weren’t life threatening, aikenstandard.com reported.
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
