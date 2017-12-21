Two men were killed in a shooting outside Black Pearl at 2219 Broad River Road early Wednesday.
Crime & Courts

2 arrested in connection with double-fatal shooting at Columbia nightclub

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 12:18 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Investigators have charged two men in connection with a double-fatal shooting outside a Richland County nightclub.

Two people were killed and two more were injured when gunfire erupted outside Black Pearl on Broad River Road just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, officials have said.

The two suspects were arrested and are being held on charges unrelated to the deadly shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. They are cooperating with the investigation into the incident, which officials say was a shootout prompted by an argument over strippers and money at the club.

“These guys were involved in the shooting,” said Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department.

Additional details about their alleged role in the shooting, and the charges against them, were not immediately available. However, Wilson said they are no longer looking for the two suspects who were sought immediately after the shooting.

“We believe we have identified who may have been involved and we're working the case right now,” Wilson said.

