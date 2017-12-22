Richland County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a shooting where a man was critically injured on Parklane Road.
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a shooting where a man was critically injured on Parklane Road. Richland County Sheriff’s Department Photo provided.
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a shooting where a man was critically injured on Parklane Road. Richland County Sheriff’s Department Photo provided.

Crime & Courts

1 killed injured in Midlands shooting

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 06:40 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:06 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A Georgia man died Friday after being injured in a Richland County shooting that started as an argument.

James K. Copeland, 30, died at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital at 4:55 a.m., said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Copeland was involved in an argument that escalated at a McDonald’s parking lot at 7011 Parklane Road, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Copeland was shot in the upper torso.

Wilson said a person has been arrested in connection with the shooting. That person’s name has not been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back for updates to this developing story.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

    Cray Turmon helped a Columbia police officer subdue a man who assaulted a woman at a gas station on December 19, 2017.

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect
Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement 2:16

Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement

View More Video