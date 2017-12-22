1 killed injured in Midlands shooting

A Georgia man died Friday after being injured in a Richland County shooting that started as an argument.
James K. Copeland, 30, died at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital at 4:55 a.m., said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Copeland was involved in an argument that escalated at a McDonald’s parking lot at 7011 Parklane Road, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Copeland was shot in the upper torso.
Wilson said a person has been arrested in connection with the shooting. That person’s name has not been released.
