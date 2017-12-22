Crime & Courts

4 arrested in string of armed robberies in Sumter

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 12:47 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:49 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C.

Four men have been arrested for their roles in a string of armed robberies that plagued Sumter for months.

Chase Bernard Nelson, 19, Malik Elijah Nelson, 18, Marion Shakur Rahman, 20, and James Earl Simon, Jr., 29, are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center without bond.

The string of robberies begun Aug. 8, at the Bojangles’ on Broad Street, according to a news release by the Sumter Police Department. The Star Barbershop, Gentlemen’s Barbershop and Rollerson Package Store were also robbed in August.

On Sept. 13, Peanut Enterprise was robbed, and a person was assaulted and injured during the incident, the release stated. The last robbery took place Dec. 5 when a man was shot in the parking lot of Miller Arms apartments. The 31-year-old man shot is recovering, the release stated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cash, jewelry and cell phones were among the items stolen, the release stated.

Chase Nelson is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of conspiracy and six counts of possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Malik Nelson is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, three counts of armed robbery, four counts of conspiracy and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Rahman is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. And Simon is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, three counts of armed robbery and three counts of conspiracy.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

    Cray Turmon helped a Columbia police officer subdue a man who assaulted a woman at a gas station on December 19, 2017.

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect
Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement 2:16

Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement

View More Video