4 arrested in string of armed robberies in Sumter

Four men have been arrested for their roles in a string of armed robberies that plagued Sumter for months.
Chase Bernard Nelson, 19, Malik Elijah Nelson, 18, Marion Shakur Rahman, 20, and James Earl Simon, Jr., 29, are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center without bond.
The string of robberies begun Aug. 8, at the Bojangles’ on Broad Street, according to a news release by the Sumter Police Department. The Star Barbershop, Gentlemen’s Barbershop and Rollerson Package Store were also robbed in August.
On Sept. 13, Peanut Enterprise was robbed, and a person was assaulted and injured during the incident, the release stated. The last robbery took place Dec. 5 when a man was shot in the parking lot of Miller Arms apartments. The 31-year-old man shot is recovering, the release stated.
Cash, jewelry and cell phones were among the items stolen, the release stated.
Chase Nelson is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of conspiracy and six counts of possession of weapon during a violent crime.
Malik Nelson is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, three counts of armed robbery, four counts of conspiracy and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Rahman is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. And Simon is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, three counts of armed robbery and three counts of conspiracy.
