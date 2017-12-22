Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, of Columbia.
Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, of Columbia. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Photo provided.
Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, of Columbia. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Photo provided.

Crime & Courts

Columbia man arrested in connection with Lexington County fatal shooting

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 02:11 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:13 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A Columbia man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in West Columbia.

Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, is facing charges of murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree assault and battery, according to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators connected Brisbon to the shooting during which 41-year-old Rodney Leak was killed, the release stated. The shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m., at the City Nightz Bar and Grill.

The investigation into the shooting is still continuing, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

    Cray Turmon helped a Columbia police officer subdue a man who assaulted a woman at a gas station on December 19, 2017.

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect
Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement 2:16

Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement

View More Video