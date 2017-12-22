Columbia man arrested in connection with Lexington County fatal shooting

A Columbia man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in West Columbia.

Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, is facing charges of murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree assault and battery, according to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators connected Brisbon to the shooting during which 41-year-old Rodney Leak was killed, the release stated. The shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m., at the City Nightz Bar and Grill.

The investigation into the shooting is still continuing, according to the release.