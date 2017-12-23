Columbia firefighter arrested, charged with domestic violence

Police on Saturday arrested Kenneth Foster on charges of criminal domestic violence and pointing and presenting a weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Foster, 32, is a Columbia/Richland firefighter, according to police.
Deputies responded Saturday to a Middle Street residence in reference to a disturbance. According to investigators, Foster assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at the victim and her daughter.
Foster was arrested and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
