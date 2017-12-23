Kenneth Foster
Kenneth Foster
Kenneth Foster

Crime & Courts

Columbia firefighter arrested, charged with domestic violence

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

December 23, 2017 06:24 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Police on Saturday arrested Kenneth Foster on charges of criminal domestic violence and pointing and presenting a weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Foster, 32, is a Columbia/Richland firefighter, according to police.

Deputies responded Saturday to a Middle Street residence in reference to a disturbance. According to investigators, Foster assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at the victim and her daughter.

Foster was arrested and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

    Cray Turmon helped a Columbia police officer subdue a man who assaulted a woman at a gas station on December 19, 2017.

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect
Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement 2:16

Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement

View More Video