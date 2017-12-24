SC man trashed ex-girlfriend’s home, dumped used kitty litter on her head, cops say

A South Carolina man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, held her there with a gun and then vandalized the home, even pushing over the Christmas tree, according to police.
Lexington police officers responded to a burglary Saturday morning to Cedar Crest Park on Railroad Avenue, according to Cpl. Cameron Mortenson. The female victim told officers her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Cassada, broke into her home and would not let her leave.
Cassada had a handgun, and throughout the night would “become enraged” at the victim and vandalize her home, police say. Officers found extensive damage, including a television that was thrown against the wall, a broken window, the kitchen tables and chairs broken and household items scattered in all rooms of the home.
The Christmas tree also had been pushed over, and the victim told officers Cassado picked up a kitty litter box and dumped the used kitty litter on her head, Mortenson said.
Cassado was arrested Saturday night by State Law Enforcement Division agents at a relative’s home in Newberry, Mortenson said. He is charged with first-degree criminal domest violence, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and vandalism. He remains in the Lexington County Detention Center, where a judge denied bond Sunday.
