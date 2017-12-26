Quinton Jovon Gresham, 21, (left) and Khalil Lahenra Robinson, 17.
Quinton Jovon Gresham, 21, (left) and Khalil Lahenra Robinson, 17. Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department Photos provided.
They took deputies on a car chase, ran into an armed homeowner — all on Christmas Day

By Cynthia Roldán

December 26, 2017 11:58 AM

Two men are accused taking Kershaw County Sheriff’s deputies on a foot, vehicle and helicopter chase for more than seven miles.

Quinton Jovon Gresham, 21, and Khalil Lahenra Robinson, 17, have been arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft. They are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Gresham and Robinson are accused being involved in one of three separate car chases on Christmas Day that started around 1 a.m. One of the car chases involved a stolen Camaro. During that chase, the drivers crashed the car and fled on foot, according to the release.

Later in the day around 11 a.m., a Lugoff homeowner called the sheriff’s office to report that two men were trying to break into his vehicle. The homeowner told a dispatcher that one of the two had taken off, but that he was holding the other at gunpoint, the release stated. Before a deputy could arrive, the second suspect took off.

That led to a chase that involved the sheriff’s office’s bloodhound team and the State Law Enforcement Division’s helicopter. The two were captured in Elgin more than seven miles away from the call.

When Gresham was arrested, deputies noticed “he had a facial injury that he received in the early morning accident,” according to the release. Blood was also found in the stolen car that had crashed earlier in the day.

