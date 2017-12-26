Man accused of disgusting act at SC grocery store facing federal charges

The man who is accused of spraying feces onto produce in a South Carolina grocery store will face federal charges.

Pau S. Hang, 41, is accused of spraying a brown liquid, later to be determined to be feces, from a spray bottle on produce at a Charleston Harris Teeter on Oct. 15.

Hang was originally charged with damage to personal property and tampering with human drug product or food item after being arrested by the Charleston Police Department.

On Wednesday, Hang is scheduled to be arraigned on federal charges, according to postandcourier.com.

A federal grand jury indicted Hang Dec. 13 on charges of tampering with consumer goods with reckless disregard to people and tainting products with intent to damage a business.

The indictment alleged that Hang contaminated “foods and fresh produce, and items in the deli food area, the prepared food bar, the prepared salad bar and the sushi bar.”

Hang remains in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $200,465 bond.

Hang was on trespass notice for the West Ashley Harris Teeter, according to public information officer Charles Francis, and has been called a disgruntled, former contractor.

Police responded to the grocery store at 975 Savannah Highway at about 1 p.m., about a man violating his trespass notice and took Hang into custody, Francis said.

At that time, the store manager told the police officers that Hang also sprayed a brown substance onto some of the produce in the store, ruining about $3,000 worth of food.

The produce section of the store was secured and the produce removed, according to Francis. The produce section was cleaned and reopened after it was inspected by DHEC.

Hang is scheduled for a Feb. 14, 2018 court appearance on the trespass notice.