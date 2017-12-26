Twitter
SC apartment fire that left 54 homeless on Christmas Eve was set intentionally

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 26, 2017 07:53 PM

SPARTANBURG, SC

More than 50 people in South Carolina were left homeless by a fire that was set intentionally on Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.

The fire at Crown Pointe Apartment Homes in Spartanburg was an act of arson, according to Spartanburg City Fire Marshal Brad Hall, but no suspects have been named.

According to fire officials, arson dogs detected an accelerant at the scene of the fire, foxcarolina.com reported.

The fire started around 5:50 a.m. Sunday on the third floor of Building D, according to goupstate.com. Of the building’s 20 units, 17 were damaged by the fire or water, displacing 54 people.

All occupants made it out safely, and no serious injuries were reported, according to multiple reports.

One woman had to be rescued from the third floor of the burning building, foxcarolina.com reported. Firefighters said she was hanging from the window and crews used a ladder to bring her down and one firefighter made a heroic grab to get her down.

The fire remains under investigation.

Red Cross is assisting the 54 residents affected by the fire with necessities and lodging, foxcarolina.com reported.

