These 4 stole Christmas gifts from a Midlands family. Do you recognize them?

4 men break into Richland County home Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects accused of breaking into a Richland County home and stealing thousands in Christmas gifts. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects accused of breaking into a Richland County home and stealing thousands in Christmas gifts. Richland County Sheriff's Department

