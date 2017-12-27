These 4 stole Christmas gifts from a Midlands family. Do you recognize them?

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects accused of breaking into a Richland County home and stealing thousands in Christmas gifts.
The incident took place just after 10 p.m., on Dec. 23, at a home in the 300 block of Curvewood Road, according to a news release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects are accused of stealing holiday gifts worth about $4,500 underneath the Christmas tree in the home.
Video surveillance captured the incident, which depicts four men who appeared to be armed with handguns, the release stated. No one was home during the burglary.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Never miss a local story.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments