Suspect wanted for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault at Richland County Microtel

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for multiple charges including kidnapping and sexual assault.
Travis Ronnell Brown, 28, is wanted for for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, and petit larceny.
On Nov. 10, Brown allegedly drugged a woman at a local night club, took her to a Microtel Inn, and sexually assaulted her, according to the sheriff’s department.
Brown also allegedly stole the woman’s personal belongings and fled in his blueish grey 2003 Ford F-250 bearing SC Tag 8937LR, the sheriff’s department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
