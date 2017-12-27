15-year-old driver killed in SC two-vehicle collision

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision Tuesday.
Mykel Beaufort, of Winnsboro, was identified as the person who died in the collision, confirmed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. on SC-34, about a mile outside of Winnsboro, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller.
The teenager was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala westbound on SC-34, when he ran off the right side of the road, Miller said.
Never miss a local story.
Beaufort lost control of the car and traveled back across the road, left of the center, and was struck by a 2005 Crown Victoria, according to Miller.
Although he was wearing his seat belt, Beaufort was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
There were no passengers in the car with Beaufort, according to Miller.
A 15-year-old is eligible for a provisional license in South Carolina, allowing them to drive without supervision. In order to get a provisional license, the driver must be at least 15 years old and 180 days, and must have had a beginner’s permit for 180 days, according to dmv.org.
There is no word if Beaufort met these qualifications at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Crown Victoria was injured, but didn’t need to be taken to an area hospital, Miller said.
The SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.
Comments