Suspect in Lexington County stabbing death arrested after search

By Noah Feit

December 28, 2017 03:56 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A suspect in a stabbing death was arrested Thursday by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Meadowfield Road in Gaston, according to the sheriff’s department. That is located near Sandhills Middle School.

The suspect was arrested by deputies following a brief search near the crime scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department tweeted that “one suspect” is in custody, and there was no word if more suspects are sought by law enforcement.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence and processing the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified by the sheriff’s department or the Lexington County Coroner. But the victim and suspect knew each other, according to the sheriff’s department.

“This was not a random act,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

