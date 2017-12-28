SC men arrested after failed drug dump during police chase

Two South Carolina men were arrested and charged after they tried to evade law enforcement and dump drugs from their car during a chase Tuesday.
Florence residents Raymond Kenneth Boyd, 33, and Demaize Raschad Benjamin, 33, were charged with trafficking ecstasy and trafficking methamphetamine.
A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle Benjamin was driving, and Boyd was a passenger in, not far from Darlington Raceway.
Benjamin attempted to evade law enforcement, before stopping on I-20, more than 10 miles from where the deputy signaled for the vehicle to pull over, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the pursuit, Benjamin and Boyd attempted to discard bags onto the road that contained more than 365 pills of ecstasy and more than 33 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.
Both of the trafficking charges against Benjamin and Boyd are felonies. If convicted, the maximum sentence for trafficking meth is 25 years in prison, and 10 years for trafficking ecstasy.
Benjamin was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights. He is being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on $35,000 bond.
Boyd is also being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, on a $25,000 bond.
This isn’t the first time Benjamin has been incarcerated at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He was released Oct. 28 on a $20,000 bond following a Hartsville traffic stop (Oct. 26) when investigators found him in possession of approximately 4 pounds of marijuana, 10 ecstasy pills, and four loaded handguns, according to the sheriff’s office.
