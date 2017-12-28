Darlington County Sheriff’s office
Darlington County Sheriff’s office

Crime & Courts

SC men arrested after failed drug dump during police chase

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 06:59 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

Two South Carolina men were arrested and charged after they tried to evade law enforcement and dump drugs from their car during a chase Tuesday.

Florence residents Raymond Kenneth Boyd, 33, and Demaize Raschad Benjamin, 33, were charged with trafficking ecstasy and trafficking methamphetamine.

A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle Benjamin was driving, and Boyd was a passenger in, not far from Darlington Raceway.

Benjamin attempted to evade law enforcement, before stopping on I-20, more than 10 miles from where the deputy signaled for the vehicle to pull over, according to the sheriff’s office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the pursuit, Benjamin and Boyd attempted to discard bags onto the road that contained more than 365 pills of ecstasy and more than 33 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Both of the trafficking charges against Benjamin and Boyd are felonies. If convicted, the maximum sentence for trafficking meth is 25 years in prison, and 10 years for trafficking ecstasy.

Benjamin was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights. He is being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

Boyd is also being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, on a $25,000 bond.

This isn’t the first time Benjamin has been incarcerated at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He was released Oct. 28 on a $20,000 bond following a Hartsville traffic stop (Oct. 26) when investigators found him in possession of approximately 4 pounds of marijuana, 10 ecstasy pills, and four loaded handguns, according to the sheriff’s office.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car

    Mia Thornton is arrested before she slips off her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and climbs to the front seat and stealing the Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 18:41

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car
Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 17:57

Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage
Midlands woman loses handcuffs, climbs into front of patrol car and steals it 1:14

Midlands woman loses handcuffs, climbs into front of patrol car and steals it

View More Video