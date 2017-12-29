Crime & Courts

3 men broke into Midlands home and robbed a woman and her child

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 29, 2017 09:12 AM

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying three armed men who broke into a Richland County home, and robbed and groped its resident.

The incident took place in the 8000 block of Brookmont Lane in Richland County on Fridday just before 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The home invasion startled the resident and her child. While demanding money from the woman, the men groped her, the release stated. They made off with her purse that had cash, bank cards and identification cards.

Anyone who can identify these men is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

