Midlands town will be conducting traffic checkpoints to start the New Year’s weekend

Traveling through Lexington County during the New Year’s weekend? Be prepared to strictly abide by traffic laws or face a ticket.
The Town of Lexington announced it will conduct traffic safety checkpoints on Friday. The checkpoints are in response to crashes, citizen complaints, and previous enforcement in the area that focused on speeding and unsafe driving practices, according to a news release.
Lexington Police officers will not be alone in their efforts. Officers from other agencies expected to join in.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
