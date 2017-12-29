Jumaane Evins, 23.
Jumaane Evins, 23. Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Photo provided
Jumaane Evins, 23. Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Photo provided

Crime & Courts

Man stole money from dancers on the night of fatal shooting, investigators said

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

By Clif LeBlanc

cleblanc@thestate.com

December 29, 2017 02:17 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Authorities identified on Friday a man accused of stealing cash from a dancer during the night of a fatal shooting at a Richland County nightclub.

Jumaane Evins, 23, was arrested on charges of petty larceny on Dec. 20, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place at the Black Pearl, a nightclub that has since been shut down by Richland County.

On the same night, two brothers – Torance Lamar Peoples, 26, and Trevonne Judge, 23 – were shot dead outside of the club. They became involved in an exchange of gunfire that followed an argument between two groups outside the club, said sheriff’s investigators.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Friday remained under investigation. Lott has said the argument that precipitated the shooting was about strippers and money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbia strip club shut down by county

    The Black Pearl club on Broad River road has been issued a Stop Work order and has been shut down

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county
Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 18:41

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car
Midlands woman loses handcuffs, climbs into front of patrol car and steals it 1:14

Midlands woman loses handcuffs, climbs into front of patrol car and steals it

View More Video