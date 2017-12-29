Man stole money from dancers on the night of fatal shooting, investigators said

Authorities identified on Friday a man accused of stealing cash from a dancer during the night of a fatal shooting at a Richland County nightclub.
Jumaane Evins, 23, was arrested on charges of petty larceny on Dec. 20, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place at the Black Pearl, a nightclub that has since been shut down by Richland County.
On the same night, two brothers – Torance Lamar Peoples, 26, and Trevonne Judge, 23 – were shot dead outside of the club. They became involved in an exchange of gunfire that followed an argument between two groups outside the club, said sheriff’s investigators.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Friday remained under investigation. Lott has said the argument that precipitated the shooting was about strippers and money.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
