Dead body discovered next to Richland County road

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 31, 2017 02:36 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The body of a man who was shot to death was discovered on the side of a road Sunday by Richland County Sheriff’s deputies.

The body was discovered around 10 a.m. off the side of the intersection of Coley and Pincushion roads, near Bluff Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

The man had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office, and the sheriff’s department continues to investigate the death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

