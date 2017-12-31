Lexington County home invasion suspects charged, have bond set

Two men arrested in connection with a Lexington County home invasion were formally charged and had their bonds set Sunday.
Quintrell Morris, 18, and Brandon Thompson, 30, are facing multiple charges for their involvement in the home invasion, when a Lexington County Sheriff’s deputy fired shots, according to the sheriff’s department.
Thompson, of Columbia, has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of assault/battery, armed robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s department.
Morris, of Hopkins, has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of assault/battery, armed robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, pointing/presenting a firearm, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s department.
Never miss a local story.
The judge set a $232,000 bond for Thompson, and a $240,000 bond for Morris, the sheriff’s department reported.
The break-in happened after 6:30 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Mapleview Drive near Irmo, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
While deputies were doing a security sweep of the house, they heard a commotion upstairs, officials said. The officers then were confronted by an armed suspect holding a rifle, according to the sheriff’s department.
A deputy fired multiple shots, but no one was struck, the sheriff’s department said.
There were four family members inside the house at the time of the break-in, including three children, according to department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick. Some of the residents were injured during the incident, though the injuries were not life-threatening, Myrick said.
Deputies do not believe the break-in was a random act.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident, as it does every case of an officer-involved shooting in South Carolina.
Staff writer Sarah Ellis contributed to this report.
Comments