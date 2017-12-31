Midlands man suspected in Dollar General robbery caught by police dog after car chase

A Midlands man suspected of robbing a Dollar General was caught by a K-9 police dog after leading officers on a car chase, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Anthony Devon Nelson, 22, is charged with armed robbery after pointing a handgun at two employees at the store in Charleston Highway and fleeing with cash, according to arrest warrants. The Gaston resident is also charged with receiving stolen goods after deputies determined the car he used during the robbery was stolen.
“Nelson initiated a pursuit last night when he drove away from a deputy who attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Charleston Highway,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Nelson abandoned the vehicle near his Marbell Lane residence. The K-9 apprehended Nelson when he stopped complying with a deputy’s commands and tried to run into the house.”
The chase traveled about 3 miles and reached a top speed of 95 miles per hour, according to Koon. Another suspect who was with Nelson at the Dollar General is still at large.
“We’re looking for information about that second suspect,” Koon said. “Crimestoppers is the best way to share anything with us. They never take your name and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
