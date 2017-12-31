New Year’s checkpoints planned on these Midlands roads to keep drivers safe

A lot of people are coming to the Midlands for the Famously Hot New Year, while many more will return home after leaving town to see family and friends for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Those drivers and more in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.
“Please be careful and patient on @CountyLex roads as the holiday season concludes,” the Sheriff’s department tweeted.
Never miss a local story.
The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.
Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:
- Augusta Highway
- Bush River Road
- Highway 302
- Highway 321
- Highway 378 West
- Knotts Haven Loop
- North Lake Drive
- Platt Springs Road
- South Lake Drive
- Sunset Boulevard
All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.
Comments