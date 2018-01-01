Helicopter, bloodhounds, chase cars nab ‘one man crime spree,’ Kershaw sheriff says

When the Kershaw County sheriff’s office went to serve warrants on Cody Jackson over the weekend, they had a SLED helicopter in the air and chase cars and bloodhounds standing by.
“He always runs when we try to arrest him,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said.
Sure enough, when deputies spotted Jackson’s car on U.S. 601 and flipped on their blue lights and sirens, Jackson hit the gas, speeding his Ford Probe car through police “stop sticks” that punctured three of his four tires as he veered onto dirt roads, crashed through a metal gate and kept going, Matthews said.
The helicopter crew, buzzing overhead and using infra-red technology to keep track of the chase, radioed to the deputies that the suspect was headed toward the Wateree River, Matthews said.
Never miss a local story.
“Jackson then drove the car off a steep embankment into the Wateree,” Matthews said.
“He started screaming like a baby that he couldn’t swim and asking deputies to get him out of the car,” the sheriff said.
At that point, deputies went into the chilly water and got him out of the car, which was partially submerged, Matthews said.
A woman passenger in Jackson’s car was also rescued. She was not charged.
Jackson, 26, was arrested and is in the Kershaw County jail under $94,200 bond, Matthews said.
The chase took place around 6:30 pm Friday.
He is charged with failure to stop for a blue light (the law requires you stop when police behind you put on their blue light), being a habitual traffic offender and driving under suspension third offense. He was also charged on outstanding warrants for failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender and grand larceny, Matthews said..
Jackson, of South Lugoff, is well-known to both Kershaw and Richland authorities, Matthews said.
“He’s a one-man crime spree, a real thorn in our side, ” the sheriff said.
Matthews said Jackson is heavily tattooed and released photos showing he has tattoos depicting smoking pistol barrels, a marijuana leaf, dollar bills and the words “Respect” and “Loyalty” and “Mafia.”
His previous arrests include breaking into an auto/tanks where fuel is stored, malicious injury to personal property, damaging property to obtain metal, driving under suspension (multiple arrests), possession of a stolen vehicle, kidnapping (multiple offenses), criminal domestic violence (multiple offenses), possession of meth/cocaine base, giving false information, receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for a blue light, operating unregistered auto, habitual traffic offender, numerous narcotics violations and malicious injury to real property, Matthews said.
Comments