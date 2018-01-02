His police chase ended in the Wateree River. Now Kershaw sheriff seeks to revoke bond

The Kershaw County sheriff’s office has moved to revoke bond on Cody Jackson, the alleged suspect who led deputies and a SLED helicopter on a perilous nighttime chase before plunging his car into the Wateree River.
Sheriff Jim Matthews, who called suspect Cody Jackson a “one-man crime spree,” said Tuesday that Jackson, 26, was already out on bond at the time when deputies tried to serve new warrants on him over the weekend.
But instead of stopping for a deputy’s car that was flashing its blue lights and sirens, Jackson took off and led officers on a harrowing 11-minute chase down Kershaw County back roads. He was followed by officers with tracking dogs and a SLED helicopter, Matthews said. The chase ended with Jackson shooting over a river embankment and disappearing into the blackness below. He was unhurt.
Jackson is a member of an informal gang called the “Koon Road Mafia” and has those words tattooed on his back, Matthews said.
Never miss a local story.
As a member of the gang, Jackson has been charged over the years with numerous violations of the law, including criminal domestic violence, stealing motor fuel, vandalism and various drug offenses, Matthews said.
Jackson is now in the Kershaw County jail, where current charges against him include failure to stop for a blue light, grand larceny and driving under suspension.
Comments