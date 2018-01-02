Lexington County
Dogs invade Lexington County home, refuse to leave after killing pets

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 05:48 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A fatal dog attack is being investigated by Lexington County Animal Control officers, after two pets were reportedly killed by neighborhood dogs.

The incident occurred on Monday in the 3000 block of Wessinger Road, according to Lexington County public information officer Harrison Cahill.

The owner of the dogs that were killed told authorities that several neighborhood dogs entered a home through a “doggy door” and killed his dogs.

Additionally, the owner of the dogs that were killed said he wasn’t home at the time of the attack, but the neighbor’s dogs were inside when he returned and wouldn’t allow him to enter.

A Lexington County animal control officer wasn’t able to remove the dogs, who remained in the residence until their owner, Ryan Ezzell, arrived and brought them out.

Ezell, 42, received six citations for violation of restraint and confinement and 10 citations for failure to show proof of rabies inoculation, according to Cahill.

Ten dogs were seized from Ezell, and are being held at the Lexington County Animal Shelter, Cahill said.

Ezell is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

