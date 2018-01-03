Crime & Courts

Woman told man in Columbia business ‘he wants her.’ Then she dropped her pants

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 04:43 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A man inside a Columbia business got an eyeful when a woman exposed herself in front of him twice, police say.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Saturday at a business on Greystone Boulevard, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.

The man listed in the report as the victim, apparently an employee of the business, told officers he was inside the business when a woman entered and told him “he knows he wants her,” the report states. The woman then went behind the counter where the man was, pulled down her jeans and “started shaking her fully exposed buttocks” in front of him.

The woman then went outside the business, pulled up her shirt and pressed her breasts against the window, police said. She left in an unknown vehicle.

It was unclear Wednesday if charges have been filed against the woman, who is 52 years old, according to the report. A Columbia police spokeswoman said the case is still under investigation.

