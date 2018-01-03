New Year’s Day attempted murder suspect wanted by Columbia police

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for attempted murder.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 1 at a Gaz-Bah convenience store located at 3923 West Beltline Blvd., not far from the intersection with Two Notch Road, police said.
The suspect is accused of arguing with several people, police said. As the argument escalated, the suspect got a gun from his car and fired multiple rounds at the people inside of a vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect left the scene in a silver Ford Taurus before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
