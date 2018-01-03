Columbia fire destroys house, displaces family Wednesday night

1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge Pause

1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

0:21 Building fire on Percival Road

1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

2:27 Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

0:50 Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week

2:10 Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss

0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

0:32 Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC