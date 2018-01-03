More Videos

  • Building fire on Percival Road

    Flames engulfed a building on Percival Road Wednesday evening.

Flames engulfed a building on Percival Road Wednesday evening. posmundson@thestate.com
Flames engulfed a building on Percival Road Wednesday evening. posmundson@thestate.com

Crime & Courts

Columbia fire destroys house, displaces family Wednesday night

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 09:18 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A Columbia family lost its home to a fire Wednesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Percival Road and saw heavy fire and smoke.

The fire was extinguished before 9 p.m., but the one-story, single-family home was deemed a “complete loss,” by Capt. Ernest “Brick” Lewis.

No injuries were reported, but the family has been displaced, according to Lewis.

The fire department had to close one lane of Percival Road, which hasn’t been reopened as they search for hot spots.

No cause was given for the fire, and the Richland County Fire Marshall will lead the investigation.

