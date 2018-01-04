His child needed a feeding tube. But this SC man locked his wife and baby outside

An Upstate firefighter was arrested after he was accused of getting drunk, arming himself with an AR-15, and locking his wife and special needs child outside of their home.
Allen Douglas Ray, 31, is facing charges of unlawful neglect of a child. He was booked into and released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Ray’s home on Monday, after receiving a phone call from a person who said Ray’s wife had said Ray was acting drunk and acting erratically, WSPA reported.
When deputies arrived, they found a beer keg in the driveway and a broken beer bottle in the floor of the garage, the station reported. And when they knocked on the door, a woman, holding a baby, answered the door.
Behind the woman was Ray, standing with a riffle, according to Fox Carolina. Deputies ordered him to drop the firearm, but he refused. When the woman stepped outside with the baby, the door was locked from the inside.
WYFF reported that deputies placed the woman and her baby in a patrol car. But she needed to go back into the home to feed their baby with a heart condition with a feeding tube. And Ray refused to open the door, according to the station.
Eventually Ray turned himself in and was arrested.
Fox Carolina reported that the North Spartanburg Fire District and the Croft Fire Department placed him on administrative leave.
