Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery in Lexington County.
Crime & Courts

Manhunt underway after bank robbery in Lexington County

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 12:08 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A manhunt in underway in Lexington County in connection with a bank robbery on Thursday.

The Wells Fargo at the corner of St. Andrews and Bush River roads was robbed near noon, according to a social media post by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. No bank staffers were injured during the robbery.

Deputies are searching for a man seen running from the bank, wearing corduroy pants, a camouflage jacket and a backpack.

The bank will remain close for the rest of Thursday as investigators process the scene for evidence.

Anyone who can identify the man in the pictures is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

