Man who threatened life of SC sheriff charged with assaulting SLED agent

A South Carolina man who was in jail for threatening the life of a Midlands-area sheriff was arrested and charged for assaulting a State Law Enforcement Division agent Wednesday.
David Solomon Ballard, 33, faces multiple charges for the crimes he’s accused of committing.
For threatening Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt, the Jackson resident was charged with threatening life, person or family of a public official. The charge is a felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.
For assaulting a SLED agent, Ballard was also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The charge is a felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Ballard threatened bodily injury or death in a confrontation with Hunt, according to an incident report. The threats occurred from Dec. 12-20 and continued via social media.
The messages threatened the life or serious bodily injury to Hunt, and his immediate family, according to the incident report.
Following his arrest for these threats, Ballard was in custody of the Aiken County Department of Public Safety, according to SLED public information liaison Thom Berry, who said SLED investigated the case at the request of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Ballard assaulted a SLED agent at the Public Safety building in AIken, according to an incident report. Ballard is accused of kicking a door that hit the SLED agent’s hand, causing serious injury.
There was no word on the condition of the SLED agent’s injury, but the agent is on leave under medical attention, Berry said.
Ballard was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center, where he remains in custody.
Ballard has an extensive arrest record, according to aikencountysc.gov. He has previously been arrested and charged with:
- Assault & Battery (3rd degree)
- Driving Under Suspension (multiple charges)
- DUI (multiple charges)
- Simple Possession of Marujuana (multiple charges)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Assault / Assault & Battery with Intent to Kill
- Drugs, Distribute to Under 18/Sched V
- Drugs, Pur Of Cont Sub w/in proximity of school
