Columbia woman arrested for exposing her breasts and buttocks at area business

A woman accused of exposing herself at an area business has been arrested the Columbia Police Department reported Thursday.
Kanisha Anne Shani Wall, 32, was charged with indecent exposure in connection with an incident at a vehicle rental business, according to police.
On Dec. 30, Wall is accused of exposing various parts of her body to customers and employees at Enterprise Rent-A-Car located at 320 Greystone Boulevard, not far from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, police said.
Wall is accused of exposing herself twice after 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30, according to the incident report.
The man listed in the report as the victim told officers he was inside the business when a woman entered and told him “he knows he wants her.” The woman then went behind the counter where the man was, pulled down her jeans and “started shaking her fully exposed buttocks” in front of him.
The woman then went outside the business, pulled up her shirt and pressed her breasts against the window, police said.
Wall was arrested at her residence, which is less than 1.5 miles from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car location.
Wall was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
