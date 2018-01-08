SC mother, 10-month-old injured when shots fired into home

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect wanted for shooting into an occupied home last month.
Two people – a 22-year-old woman and her 10-month-old child – were injured on Dec. 16, when someone shot into their home in the 1100 block of Mickey Street in Turbeville, according to a news release from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional information concerning the incident was not made available.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
