SC mother, 10-month-old injured when shots fired into home

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 08:24 AM

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect wanted for shooting into an occupied home last month.

Two people – a 22-year-old woman and her 10-month-old child – were injured on Dec. 16, when someone shot into their home in the 1100 block of Mickey Street in Turbeville, according to a news release from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information concerning the incident was not made available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

