Makenzie Leigh Ruppe, 22.
Makenzie Leigh Ruppe, 22. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Photo provided.
Makenzie Leigh Ruppe, 22. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Photo provided.

Crime & Courts

Woman wrote ‘Kill Cops’ on SC church, bank, police say

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 01:06 PM

A South Carolina woman accused of spray painting threatening messages to law enforcement was arrested on Saturday.

Makenzie Leigh Ruppe, 22, is facing six counts of damage to real property. She is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center, according to county jail records.

Ruppe is accused of tagging the TD Bank at 40 Calhoun Street in Charleston with “Kill Capitalism, Kill Cops” and anarchy symbols, according to a Charleston Police Department news release.

She also is accused of tagging a house on Charlotte Street with an anarchy symbol and another house on the same street with “F*** HM.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ruppe also allegedly tagged the New Tabernacle Fourth Baptist Church on Elizabeth Street with “Kill Cops” on two separate locations and an anarchy symbol, according to the release.

Further, she tagged “Kill Cops” at Cobb Architects at 67 Washington Street and “F*** Cops” in front of a house on Washington Street, the release stated.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Piggly Wiggly break in

    Three men wanted for using sledge hammers and crow bars to break into Sumter Piggly Wiggly, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Piggly Wiggly break in

Piggly Wiggly break in 5:00

Piggly Wiggly break in
Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths 1:06

Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths
Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

View More Video