Woman wrote ‘Kill Cops’ on SC church, bank, police say

A South Carolina woman accused of spray painting threatening messages to law enforcement was arrested on Saturday.
Makenzie Leigh Ruppe, 22, is facing six counts of damage to real property. She is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center, according to county jail records.
Ruppe is accused of tagging the TD Bank at 40 Calhoun Street in Charleston with “Kill Capitalism, Kill Cops” and anarchy symbols, according to a Charleston Police Department news release.
She also is accused of tagging a house on Charlotte Street with an anarchy symbol and another house on the same street with “F*** HM.”
Never miss a local story.
Ruppe also allegedly tagged the New Tabernacle Fourth Baptist Church on Elizabeth Street with “Kill Cops” on two separate locations and an anarchy symbol, according to the release.
Further, she tagged “Kill Cops” at Cobb Architects at 67 Washington Street and “F*** Cops” in front of a house on Washington Street, the release stated.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments