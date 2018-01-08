Two men killed in botched drug deal identified by Richland County coroner

The men who were killed in a drug deal gone bad Sunday night in the Irmo area of Richland county have been identified.
Tyler Michael Pluchinsky, 23, and Davion Q. Allen, 21, were identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as the men shot to death.
Watts performed autopsies on Pluchinsky and Allen, and the cause of death for both men was because of complications of gunshot wounds to upper body.
A third person involved in the shooting incident was taken to an area hospital and was in serious condition, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Sutton Way, which is just off Koon Road not far from Dutch Fork High School. They were responding to a shots fired call, which was soon deemed to be a double homicide by the sheriff’s department.
A botched drug deal prompted the shootings, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.
It remains unclear if any of the three people who were shot lived at the home where the shooting happened.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report.
