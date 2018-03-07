SC man allegedly used public funds to gas up personal vehicles, now he’s behind bars

A South Carolina man is in hot water after he allegedly used his former employer’s gas card to fuel his personal vehicles.
Wadus Lamont Newton, Jr., 44, was charged with one count of embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000, and one count of public official, misconduct in office.
The employee of the Town of Andrews was arrested and charged Wednesday by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents.
From Jan. 1, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2018, Newton was an employee of the Town of Andrews, and is accused of using a town issue fuel transaction card to obtain fuel on numerous occasions for his personal vehicle, according to SLED.
Newton was entrusted with a town Fleet Fuel credit card – which withdrew and utilized Town of Andrews funds – for the sole purpose of fueling vehicles owned and maintained by the town, according to an arrest warrant.
Instead, Newton, unlawfully and with fraudulent intent, utilized the card to purchase gas for his personal vehicles, according to SLED, adding its investigation, recovery of evidence and Newton’s admission proved the same.
Newton was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and hasn’t been released on bond.
The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Town of Andrews.
