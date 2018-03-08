Midlands mother charged with assaulting 7-year-old at child’s school

A parent has been charged with assault in connection to an incident at Midlands elementary school on Wednesday.
Cheneathia (pronounced Sha-knee-thia) Caesar, 29, was charged with three counts of assault and battery-3rd degree and one count of disturbing schools, according to the Sumter Police Department.
The incident occurred after 7:30 a.m. at Kingsbury Elementary School. Caesar entered the school with her 8-year-old daughter and encountered a 7-year-old student the daughter said had thrown pencils at her the day before, according to the police.
Caesar allegedly yelled at the 7-year-old girl as two teachers attempted to stop her, police said. Caesar, while attempting to grab the child, allegedly pushed the teachers, causing one teacher to fall. Caesar then struck the child in the face.
Caesar was arrested by an off-duty Sumter police officer who was on the campus at the time of the incident.
Caesar was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
The Sumter Police Department continues to investigate the incident.
