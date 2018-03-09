Man found shot to death and buried under a concrete slab in SC

A South Carolina man is charged with murder after another man was found shot to death and buried under a concrete slab outside a Pickens County home.
Pickens County sheriff’s deputies found the adult male’s body buried in a shallow grave, covered with a concrete slab, on Thursday evening.
Investigators believe the man was shot and killed during an argument with 41-year-old Timothy Keith Poole in February.
Poole was arrested Thursday at the home where the body was found, deputies said.
Poole is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and destruction/removal of human remains.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Pickens County coroner’s office.
