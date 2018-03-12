A man is accused of trying to throw footballs filled with contraband to an inmate inside a South Carolina prison.
Crime & Courts

He tried throwing footballs to inmate at SC prison. Here’s what was in them

By Teddy Kulmala

March 12, 2018 12:44 PM

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

You could call it a pick-six for the S.C. Department of Corrections.

A man is accused of trying to throw footballs filled with contraband to an inmate at a South Carolina prison.

Kadeem Laron Cobb is charged with possession with intent to distribute, trespassing on Department of Corrections property and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, according to a release put out by the department Monday.

According to arrest warrants, Cobb tried to throw footballs containing contraband – including 42 grams of marijuana, tobacco and cellphones – to an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer on Saturday.

The warrants do not identify the intended target of the footballs.

