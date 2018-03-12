Columbia party turned violent with stabbing, man charged with attempted murder

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged following a weekend stabbing, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Ray Brooks was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the police.
Brooks allegedly stabbed another man multiple times in the upper body at a home in the 3000 block of Lucius Road early Sunday morning, the police reported.
Brooks was arrested on site, and investigators are trying to determine a motive for the crime, the police said.
Brooks, the stabbing victim and several others were attending a party when the stabbing occurred, police reported. It is not believed that Brooks and the person he allegedly stabbed are friends.
The person Brooks is accused of stabbing was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the police.
Brooks was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains after a judge set his bond at $50,000 Monday morning.
