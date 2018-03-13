SC man tried to lure children with cash, then exposed himself to them, cops say

A South Carolina man is accused of trying to lure children with money and then exposing himself to them.
Kennedy Garrett, 28, of Union, was charged by Union police with two counts of indecent exposure, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
Police say Garrett approached two girls, ages 11 and 13, near an intersection on March 5 and yelled “Hey, hey!” at them, WYFF-TV reports. Garrett then offered the girls money and tried to get them to follow him.
When the girls said no, Garrett walked across the street between two apartment buildings and began rubbing himself, then pulled his pants down and exposed himself, according to FOX Carolina.
Garrett has pending charges of throwing of bodily fluids by a prisoner from March 2017, according to Union County court records.
Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor that carries up to three years in prison, under South Carolina law.
