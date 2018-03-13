Remains found by Midlands kids were from a middle-aged white man

An autopsy has been conducted of the human skeletal remains discovered by children Monday.
Although the person whose remains were discovered has not been identified, the Sumter County Coroner's Office was able to make some determinations.
The remains found in Sumter are that of a middle-aged white male, according to autopsy results the Sumter Police Department reported Tuesday.
The pathologist was able to determine the man might have been between 55 and 60 years old at the time of his death.
No cause of death has been determined, police said.
The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are working to locate dental records of missing persons in the region to compare with the remains found. Their investigation is ongoing.
The remains were found around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area off Gaines Road. Police say some children were playing in the area when they found the remains and notified their parents.
