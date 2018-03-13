Columbia men were caught smoking weed but it's not why they got long prison sentences

Two Columbia men were given significant prison sentences for their armed drug trafficking.
Robert Christopher McCoy, 23, and Terrone J. Anderson, 21, were sentenced to 115 months (9.5 years) and 96 months (8 years) respectively, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
McCoy pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.
Anderson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.
Never miss a local story.
McCoy and Anderson were arrested on Sept. 22, 2017, when Columbia Police officers saw them smoking marijuana while inside a car traveling near Bradley Drive and Robin Road, which is close to the intersection of Two Notch Road and North Beltline Boulevard.
After a traffic stop was conducted, Anderson was found to be in possession of two pills in his pants, according to Drake's office. A search of the vehicle revealed an additional 800 pills in the center console and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun in the floorboard.
McCoy admitted to possessing the gun, said Drake's office, adding that McCoy has previously been convicted of multiple South Carolina convictions for burglary, criminal conspiracy, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, unlawfully carrying a pistol, assault and battery and others.
Anderson admitted to possessing all the pills, which a lab test confirmed were approximately 300 grams of a methamphetamine mixture, according to Drake's office. Anderson further admitted that he intended to sell the pills for profit.
Anderson has previously been convicted of accessory after the fact to felony and threatening the life of a public official, Drake's office said. It was noted at the guilty plea that Anderson was on state parole for those state prior convictions at the time of the federal drug trafficking crime.
Comments