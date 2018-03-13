Drug dealer convicted on second strike heading to prison for more than 10 years

A drug dealer was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a Lexington County courtroom this week.
Kenneth Charles Looney, 42, was sentenced Monday in Lexington County General Sessions Court to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — 2nd offense; possession with intent to distribute heroin; and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Looney was arrested May 16, 2017 after he was found in possession of four times the legal inference weight for “black tar” heroin by the Lexington County’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's office.
When he was arrested at a residence in the 400 block of Cunningham road, Looney was also in possession of more than five grams of “ice,” a common form of methamphetamine, in addition to more than $4,000, packaging baggies and digital scales, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's office.
Never miss a local story.
He was also in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Taurus pistol, which he is prohibited from possessing because of a previous violent crime conviction for drug trafficking, the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's office reported.
“We take cases like Looney’s very seriously in our Circuit as the State’s death rate due to heroin and opioid overdoses has exceeded the State’s homicide rate in recent years," Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Melanie Graham said in a news release. "This case is an excellent example of the continued dedication Lexington County’s NET has shown in combating this epidemic.”
This is a second strike for Looney, and he will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence without parole, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's office. Looney’s prior record includes convictions for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, strong arm robbery, and a 2012 conviction for trafficking methamphetamine.
Looney was transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin service of his sentence immediately.
Comments