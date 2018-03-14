23-year-old identified in Lexington fatal crash

A 23-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a Lexington County crash Tuesday, March 13.
The single motor vehicle accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenn Road, near Hwy. 321 in West Columbia.
According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the driver, Shakel Duane Cannon, of Gaston, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident. Cannon's vehicle left the right side of the road, and in the process of overcorrecting, went off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.
Cannon was wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
