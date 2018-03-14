Man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing car and leading police chase

A man accused of multiple vehicle related crimes, including stealing a car and leading police on a chase, was arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Anthony Levon Pippin, 45, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny, and five counts of automobile tampering.
Pippin is accused of leading deputies on a chase March 7, when he was arrested and charged, the sheriff's department said. While driving a stolen car, Pippin allegedly refused to stop for blue lights and initiated a pursuit on I-77 and Greystone Boulevard.
Pippin then fled on foot was captured immediately, according to the sheriff's department.
Pippin is accused of stealing the car, a white 2002 Saturn L200, March 6 from Classic Ford on I-26 and Greystone Boulevard.
Pippin was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains in custody.
Pippin has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1992. He has previously been convicted for burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods, larceny, and has been arrested on several other charges.
