15-year-old student arrested for assaulting teacher in Richland County classroom

A 15-year-old student was arrested and charged for assaulting a teacher Wednesday.
The minor has been charged with assault, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred at the Academy for Success, located at 11629 Broad River Road, which is a Lexington-Richland District 5 school.
After being removed from class, the student returned and struck the male teacher in the face with a closed fist multiple times, the sheriff's department said.
The student fled on foot, but was located on Peppers Way and arrested without incident, according to the sheriff's department.
The teacher suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated by the school nurse, the sheriff's department reported.
The student was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
