As Midlands students participated walkout, she was stealing from them

By Susan M. Ardis

March 15, 2018 11:17 AM

While students at Richland Norheast High School in Columbia were participating in the national student walk-out Tuesday morning, a contract employee went through bookbags belonging to students, stealing cash from three victims.

aisha-evans.jpg
Aisha Evans
Alvin S Glenn Detention Center

According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, Aisha Evans, 33, has been charged with three counts of petty larceny.

Evans stole a total of $180 in cash from three victims after the students left their belongings behind in a classroom.

Sheriff Leon Lott said that school administrators and the School Resource Officer conducted an investigation and determined Evans was responsible for the theft. She was charged and transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

