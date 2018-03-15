As Midlands students participated walkout, she was stealing from them

While students at Richland Norheast High School in Columbia were participating in the national student walk-out Tuesday morning, a contract employee went through bookbags belonging to students, stealing cash from three victims.
According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, Aisha Evans, 33, has been charged with three counts of petty larceny.
Evans stole a total of $180 in cash from three victims after the students left their belongings behind in a classroom.
Sheriff Leon Lott said that school administrators and the School Resource Officer conducted an investigation and determined Evans was responsible for the theft. She was charged and transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
