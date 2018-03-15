Crime & Courts

Midlands man arrested in connection with March 3 shooting

By Susan M. Ardis



March 15, 2018 12:26 PM

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident on March 3.

reese1-300x239.jpg
Charles Thomas Reese Jr
Alvin S Glenn Detention Center

Charles Thomas Reese, Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Reese is accused of arguing with a female at 100 Ripplemeyer Ave., in North Pointe Estates off West Beltline, and then shooting from a Kia Rio with children inside.

A 25-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Reese was taken to Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

