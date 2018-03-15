Midlands man arrested in connection with March 3 shooting

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident on March 3.
Charles Thomas Reese, Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Reese is accused of arguing with a female at 100 Ripplemeyer Ave., in North Pointe Estates off West Beltline, and then shooting from a Kia Rio with children inside.
A 25-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet and treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Reese was taken to Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
