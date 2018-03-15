Midlands man on supervised release pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

A Columbia man has plead guilty in federal court to distributing child pornography.
Dennis Michael Martin, 51, was on supervised release after serving a seventy-eight month sentence for possessing child pornography when agents from the Bureau of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) received notice from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Martin might be sharing child pornography on the internet.
Further investigation revealed that Martin had been distributing and receiving child pornography for approximately one year while on supervised release.
According to US Attorney Beth Drake, Martin could face a maximum penalty of 15 to 40 years in jail, plus a fine of $250,000 and supervised release of not less than 5 years.
