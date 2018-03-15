Midlands man on supervised release pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

More Videos

Dutch Fork students emotional during 17-minute walkout against guns

Dutch Fork students emotional during 17-minute walkout against guns

Pause
Watch footage of Richland County armed robbery

Watch footage of Richland County armed robbery

Watch Columbia thief steal package

Watch Columbia thief steal package

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S.

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S.

Video surveillance shows parking lot confrontation escalating into gunshots

Video surveillance shows parking lot confrontation escalating into gunshots

Prosecutor, judge clash in hot verbal duel in Quinn S.C. statehouse corruption case

Prosecutor, judge clash in hot verbal duel in Quinn S.C. statehouse corruption case

What is sexual violence?

What is sexual violence?

Bond hearing for fired Airport High assistant principal Dawn Diimmler

Bond hearing for fired Airport High assistant principal Dawn Diimmler

Watch Airport High admin, fired after sex charge, leaves jail after release

Watch Airport High admin, fired after sex charge, leaves jail after release

A man is suspected of robbing a full pharmacy in SC. It's not his first time

A man is suspected of robbing a full pharmacy in SC. It's not his first time

This two week, multi-agency operation sought to take down Internet predators looking to engage in sex with young children, as well as reveal any potential human trafficking activity through the arrests of these predators, prostitutes and johns. This operation that led to the arrest of 14 predators, two human traffickers, 10 prostitutes and 17 johns. Greenville County Sheriff's Office
This two week, multi-agency operation sought to take down Internet predators looking to engage in sex with young children, as well as reveal any potential human trafficking activity through the arrests of these predators, prostitutes and johns. This operation that led to the arrest of 14 predators, two human traffickers, 10 prostitutes and 17 johns. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Courts

Midlands man on supervised release pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

By Susan M. Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 15, 2018 12:57 PM

A Columbia man has plead guilty in federal court to distributing child pornography.

Dennis Michael Martin, 51, was on supervised release after serving a seventy-eight month sentence for possessing child pornography when agents from the Bureau of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) received notice from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Martin might be sharing child pornography on the internet.

205167920180103.jpg
Dennis Michael Martin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further investigation revealed that Martin had been distributing and receiving child pornography for approximately one year while on supervised release.

According to US Attorney Beth Drake, Martin could face a maximum penalty of 15 to 40 years in jail, plus a fine of $250,000 and supervised release of not less than 5 years.

  Comments  